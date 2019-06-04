Eid-el-Fitri: Ortom assures of peaceful celebration

  1. Home
Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday assured that necessary measures have been put in place to guarantee a hitch-free celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri.

Ortom gave the assurance in a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, urging Muslims in the state to promote the values and lessons of Ramadan such as piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice.

The governor acknowledged and appreciated the prayers made by the Muslim community any time the state is confronted by challenges.

He assured the people of the state that security of lives and property will remain the priority of the present administration in his second term in office and wished all Muslims a joyful, peaceful and memorable Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

