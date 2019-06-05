Breaking News
Lagos PDP crisis deepens as Agbaje attacks Bode George over defection rumour
Eid-el-Fitr: Sanwo-Olu hosts Muslim community

By . . Published Date
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday said that the Lagos State Public Works Corporation had been directed to immediately begin patching of potholes across the state.

Sanwo-Olu said this when he hosted the Muslim community in the state to a reception to commemorate the Eid-el-Fitr celebration at the Lagos House, Alausa.

He also said that the state government would soon make public a dedicated telephone number for residents to report the presence of potholes on any road.

The governor again warned residents about the indiscriminate dumping of refuse and appealed to them to join hands with him to achieve a cleaner Lagos.

He said that the state government would ensure strict compliance with existing environmental laws.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, signed his first executive order, declaring zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, construction on drainage points and setbacks.

Earlier in her welcome address, the wife of the Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged Muslim faithful to remember to sustain the holy ideals imbibed during the month of Ramadan.

She called on all religious leaders to continue in their efforts and contributions toward enduring peace in the state.

NAN reports that the event was attended by league of Imams, Christians, All Progressives Congress members, members of the Governor’s Advisory Committee, and other members of the public. (NAN)

