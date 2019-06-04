Eid-el-fitr: FRSC deploys 2,000 officers on Abuja-Lokoja road

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ayuba Wobin Gora, has said that about 2,000 men and officers of the corps have been deployed to manage vehicular traffic along the Abuja Lokoja road, as people travel to celebrate the Eid-el-fitr.

Gora, while speaking with our reporter in Abuja, yesterday, said the 2000 personnel would also be supported by the FRSC special marshals who would man all the black spots along the major highways.

He said the FRSC started its special patrol since May 31, 2019 on the major highways to ensure that those travelling drove safely during the Sallah period.

He said the sector command had also deployed its personnel on all the entry and exit points of Abuja, which he said included Gwagwalada, Zuba, Nyanya and Dutse-Alhaji, adding such areas were critical points to the corps.

According to him, the FRSC had also deployed its men to man traffic at the national Eid prayer ground along Airport road in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, adding that ambulances and towing trucks were also stationed at designated places in case of any emergency.

Gora, therefore cautioned motorists to drive safely by avoiding dangerous driving and overloading as they conveyed travellers to their destinations.

