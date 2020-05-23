Eid-el- Fitr: Don’t cut workers salaries—NLC cautions gov’t, employers

ADVERTISEMENT

Felicitates with Muslim faithful

As Muslims in Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the Eid el Fitr today, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has cautioned employers of labour that the holiday is not the time to arbitrarily cut down salaries of workers or deny workers their means of livelihood.

Labour also urged government at all levels and employers to male workers load lighter by ensuring the security of jobs, income and livelihood.

The President of NLC Ayuba Wabba, in his Sallah message to Muslims across the country, on Saturday appreciated all Muslims for praying for Nigeria during this year’s Ramadan especially in the face of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

He stressed the need to rise to the existential challenges thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic, ”We must take personal responsibilities for our own health especially through abiding by extant public health regulations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

”As we navigate our way through the COVID-19 cauldron, we urge all Nigerians to intensify prayers for national peace and safety,” he said.

NLC also congratulated all Muslim workers and indeed the Nigerian Muslim community for successfully concluding the observance of the holy month of Ramadan.

”This year’s Eid-el-fitr also echoes the message of hope which inspires all of us that though the night of COVID-19 might be long but the rays of the dawn of Allah’s benevolent mercies would soon arrive to compensate for all the current troubles. We can only keep faith alive,” the statement read.

Labour urged every Nigerian Muslim and all citizens to fully imbibe the virtues of Eid-el-fitri.

He expressed delight that Nigerian workers have demonstrated a strong affinity to the values of Eid-el-fitri by soldiering on in self-denial, dedication, and diligence as frontline workers against COVID-19 pandemic.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App