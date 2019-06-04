Eid-el-Fitr: Ashiru, Katung felicitate with Muslims

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Kaduna state, Alhajj Isa Ashiru Kudan and his running mate, Sunday Marshall Katung have felicitated with Muslims on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

Ashiru in a message called on Muslims to maintain the virtues of the Ramadan Fast in their daily affairs.

While congratulating Muslims for successfully completing the Ramadan Fast, Ashiru urged them to continue to pray for peace and stability in Kaduna state and the country as a whole.

A statement by the PDP governorship candidate said the Ramadan period provides an opportunity for Muslims to be close to Allah and to perfect their religion in the best way possible.

He emphasized on the need for people to continue to pray for an end to the insecurity in the state and other parts of the country, stressing that, the situation can only be overcome through dedication to prayers and seeking the forgiveness of God.

He also enjoined people to maintain the good relationship they established with each other during the month of Ramadan, saying this would ensure the desired peaceful coexistence among various tribes and communities in the state.

He said, “I strongly believe that if we maintain the relationship we build during the Ramadan Fast, where you find in some communities, people, irrespective of their religious inclination and because of the spirit of the period, embrace one another and support one another. So why can’t we continue that way even after the fasting period? During the Sallah celebration, you see Muslims and Christians visiting one another and sending messages of love to one another. This is the spirit that we should continue with and imbibe at all times”.

Katung, who is the House of Representatives member representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency, appealed for unconditional love among Nigerians.

He also rejoiced with the Muslim Umma for the successful completion of the Ramadan and urged Nigerians to intensify prayers for the unity, peace and progress of the country.

He said, “Winning the war on insecurity should be our collective responsibility as citizens of one nation.”

Katung also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to rekindle the hope of Nigerians through job creation and ensure justice for all irrespective of tribe and religious beliefs.

“I wish to use this occasion of Sallah to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to lead Nigerians with justice and equity. He must treat all Nigerians equal irrespective of where they come from or the religion they profess. This is the only way to bring back Nigeria to the path of progress and unity,” he said.

