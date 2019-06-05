Eid-el Fitr: APC urges rededication to Ramadan virtues

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has implored Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit, virtues and lessons of Ramadan which include sacrifice, modesty and discipline in rededicating themselves to the task of nation-building.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a goodwill message yesterday to commemorate this year’s Eid El Fitri that signaled the end of the Ramadan period, rejoiced with all Muslim faithful and all Nigerians for the successful completion of the month-long fasting.

Issa-Onilu also admonished Muslims and non-Muslims to cultivate the virtues of tolerance in their relationship with fellow Nigerians and shun all divisive acts and tendencies capable of destabilising the country.

He asked all Nigerians to remain vigilant and security conscious and report suspicious activity around them to the relevant security agencies in the wake of security challenges such as terrorism, armed banditry and kidnapping.

