Eid-EI-Fitir: Benue Police deploy personnel for celebration

The Police in Benue State have deployed adequate personnel to wade off any trouble across the 23 Local Government Area of the state as Muslims join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Eid-El-Fitir following the completion of ramadan fast.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Mukaddas Garba, who ordered the deployment of adequate police officers across the state, said it was aimed at creating an enabling environment for peaceful celebration.

Garba said the personnel deployed would also provide security at all Muslim praying grounds, identified “black spots” and all routes within the state during and after Eid-El-Fitir celebration.

The commissioner further assured the general public in the statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene, of his commitment to provide adequate security during and after the celebration as he called on people of the state to be law abiding and report suspicious activities to the police.

