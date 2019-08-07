Ei-el-Kabir: Kebbi ram sellers lament low patronage

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, Ram Sellers Association in Kebbi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Mairago, has lamented the what he described as low patronage of rams as this year’s Sallah celebration draws near.

He said the paucity of money in circulation was likely responsible for the poor patronage of rams in the state this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mairago said though the supply of ram was high, the demand was low as buyers complain of lack of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman said the approaching Eid-el-Kabir festival and payment of salary to workers by state government did not improve the low sales being recorded.

He also attributed the low patronage to the high cost of rams.

Maigoro said: “A huge ram that was sold for N90,000 last year is being now sold for between N120,000 and N125,000. You can, however, get a small ram for between N40,000 and N35,000.”

A buyer at the Bayan Kara area of Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Mustapha Malami said the prices of ram last year were cheaper compared to what obtained this year.

“Last year I bought a ram at N50,000, but this year as you can see a ram with similar size now costs N70,000,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App