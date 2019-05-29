eHealth Africa distributes iftar foods to less privileged in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

eHealth Africa has donated iftar foods to over 600 less privileged members of the public and its host community members in Kano state.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, eHealth’s Director Finance and Administration, Zahir Baloum said the organisation decided to distribute the iftar foods, in the spirit of Ramadan fasting, to appreciate the host community for their peaceful coexistence with the organisation over the years.

Daily Trust reports that eHealth Africa is an organisation aimed building stronger health systems through the design and implementation of data-driven solutions that addresses local needs. The organization also provides communities with tools to lead healthier lives.

“The distribution is in the spirit of Ramadan and being an organisation that has been serving the people for over a decade, there is a need for us to show our appreciation to our host community. This is a maiden attempt and we hope to make it an annual event, God willing,” Baloum said.

A recipient of the food package, Malama Umma Isa, said the food had saved her and her two orphans from hunger as she has to scout for what to eat daily.

She urged other organisations to emulate eHealth Africa not only during Ramadan but also at other time of festivities.

