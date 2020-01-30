Egyptian Nayel Nassar proposes to Bill Gates daughter

  1. Home
By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Jennifer Gates and boyfriend Nayel Nassar

An Egyptian young man, Nayel Nassar, has proposed to the eldest daughter of Bill Gates, Jennifer.

Jennifer, who shared a picture of herself and her Egyptian boyfriend on her Instagram account on Wednesday, said she will like to grow old with her boyfriend.

While displaying her beautiful ring in the picture, the 23-year-old attached a message expressing her love for the young man.

She said: “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.”

 

Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. 💍 AHHH!!!

A post shared by Jennifer Gates (@jenniferkgates) on

Nassar also took to his Instagram page to share a picture of himself and his girlfriend as he expressed his love for her.

Jennifer replied to his post, saying she was still crying, declaring that “you’re everything to me.”

Jennifer was born in Medina, Washington and recently got her degree in biology at Stanford University, and presently is a med student, according to Daily Mail.

Nassar, on the other hand, was raised in Kuwait and is 28-years-old. He bagged a degree in economics and management from same university.

The Egyptian millionaire on his account also posted how the yes she gave him has made him the luckiest and happiest.

