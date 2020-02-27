Effiong first to reach double figures in battle for Eunisell Boot

ADVERTISEMENT

Akwa United utility man, Ndifreke Effiong has become the first player to score 10 goals in the race to win this season’s Eunisell Boot Award.

The former Abia Warriors man netted his 10th goal of the season last Sunday in his side’s 1-1 draw with visiting Warri Wolves.

The breakdown of the 10 goals scored by Effiong shows that only two have been from the penalty spot while the others have come from open play.

He is now a goal better than Enyimba forward, Victor Mbaoma who is currently on nine goals.

The trio of Tasiu Lawal of Katsina United, Plateau United’s Ibrahim Mustapha and Rangers striker Israel Abia are on eight goals each.

The Eunisell Boot Award, created by Eunisell, West Africa’s largest independent chemicals and engineering solutions group, aims to help increase the standard of the NPFL by rewarding the season’s top scorer with N200,000 for each goal scored.

