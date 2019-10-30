Effective ICT application to governance will increase IGR, curb corruption – NCC

ADVERTISEMENT

Effective application of ICT to governance will help to remarkably increase Internally Generated Revenue and bring efficiency and convenience to government services delivery process, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said.

Prof. Danbatta who delivered a keynote address at the Nigeria E-Government Conference organised by Digiserve Network Services in Lagos said a retrospective look at how the nation had fared since 2000, when the Nigeria National Telecommunications Policy established the need for e-government drive, showed that many Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at federal, and especially state levels, had moved a number of their services online.

He said, “At federal level, for instance, the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), as well as other e-services have been put in place while efforts are being made to substantially reduce paper workplace in government offices.

“Today, it is clear to government at all levels that one of the ways to reverse cases of huge unemployment, corruption, crime, low IGR and leakages in government revenue, among other issues is to use ICT to drive government’s internal processes and service delivery to its citizens and other stakeholders with capacity to enhance efficiency and convenience in the delivery of government services and create high skilled workforce in the country.”

