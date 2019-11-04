EFFC’s Magu bags AU award as African anti-corruption crusader

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic, Social and Cultural Council of the African Union (AU-ECOSOCC) will on Tuesday confer on the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr. Ibrahim Magu award as ‘Special African Anti-Corruption Crusader.’

Announcing the decision of the AU-ECOSOCC during a press briefing by the Nigerian Representative, AU-ECOSOCC, Dr. Tunji John Asaolu said Magu will be honoured in recognition for his efforts to fight graft in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari was in 2018 named by the African Union (AU) as its first ever anti-corruption champion in Africa.

He said, “It is the strong persuasion of AU-ECOSOCC Nigeria that the conferment of this continental award on Mr. Magu will go a long way to strengthen the war on corruption being waged by H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR in Nigeria; the Giant of Africa.”

He said the conferment ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Ladi Kwali Hall of Abuja Sheraton Hotel and Towers by 6.00pm prompt on Tuesday 5th November 2019.

“Based on the mandate of ECOSOCC to mobilize Africa CSOs, NGOs and other civil right organizations across Africa to key into the fight because if we don’t kill corruption within the continent, corruption will kill the continent that is why no effort is too small, the fight against corruption must be a collective responsibility,” Dr. Asaolu said.

