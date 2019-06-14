EFCC to clamp down on Illegal use of POS machines

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it will start a clampdown on the fraudulent use of Point of Sale (POS) machines in the country.

The acting spokesman of the Commission, Tony Orilade announced this in a statement yesterday.

The decision was announced by the Makurdi Zonal Head of the EFCC, Johnson Babalola, in an interactive session with Regional Bank Managers at the EFCC Zonal office in Benue State.

Mr. Babalola, while speaking on behalf of the acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, charged banks to ensure proper monitoring and strict compliance by those to whom they issue POS machines.

“We are having serious challenges with the banks giving POS machines to individuals with questionable characters and without proper documentation,” he said.

He said there was a need for some of the POS machines to be withdrawn from such individuals.

He also warned banks to adhere strictly to the Post-No-Debit (temporary freezing of account) order placed on banks found to be involved in suspicious transactions.

He noted that some staff of banks were in the habit of giving prior notice to customers whose accounts were being placed on Post-No-Debit, “aiding and abetting crime and obstruction of justice, instead of assisting the Commission as stipulated by law”.

He urged the banks to respond on time to the letters of investigations sent to them by the Commission, adding that prompt response will help in the speedy dispensation of cases.

