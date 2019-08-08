EFCC to assist AMCON recover N5tr loans

ADVERTISEMENT

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has vowed to assist the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to recover monies going into trillions of Naira being owed it by business entities in Nigeria.

The acting spokesman of the EFCC, Tony Orilade in a statement yesterday quoted Magu as saying, “We are ready to work with you, and we will render assistance in terms of enforcement, in order to recover these loans, because they are affecting the economy of the country from flourishing.”

Orilade said Magu made the declaration while receiving a delegation from AMCON, led by its Chairman, Muiz Banire, SAN, and it’s Managing Director, Ahmed Kuru, who came on a familiarization visit to the EFCC Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja on August 6, 2019.

He said while expressing the resolve of the anti-graft agency in ensuring the recovery of the monies, Magu further called for collaboration and a re-evaluation of the modus operandi of the Corporation.

“In order to recover these loans, there is need for inter-agency collaboration, going beyond the EFCC to the police, the court, Central Bank of Nigeria, NDIC, because there is need for AMCON to re-strategize and block loopholes,” he said.

Banire said if N5trillion can be injected into the economy in Nigeria, particularly “infrastructure, hospitals will change, education will change, the road we use will change and definitely, everything will change positively”.

