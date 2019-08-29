EFCC to appeal judgement in Jonathan’s ex-aide, Dudafa’s N1.6bn fraud trial

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos that discharged and acquitted a former Senior Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, and a banker, Joseph Iwuejo, who were charged for committing N1.6billion fraud.

A statement on Thursday from EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the commission is studying the details of the judgement and will approach the appeal court immediately.

He said the defendants were arraigned on a 22-count charge bordering on money laundering, conspiracy and concealment to the tune of N1.6billion.

He said the defendants allegedly conspired and laundered the fund through the accounts of A.B. Wise Resources Limited, Seagate Property Development and Investment Limited, Avalon Global Property Development Company Limited, Rotato Interlink Service Limited, Pluto Property and Services Limited and De-Jakes fast food and Restaurant Limited.

Uwujaren said they pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them, thereby leading to their trial.

He added that parties in the trial had, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, adopted their final written addresses, after Dudafa had closed his defence on January 22, 2019.

In his judgement on Thursday, Justice Muhammed Idris held that the prosecution, through his counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, failed to prove the charges against the defendant beyond reasonable doubts.

