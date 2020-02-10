EFCC storms Kebbi Pilgrims Board over non-refund of N90m excess charges

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stormed the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency over non-refund of 2017/2018 excess charges to pilgrims estimated to be around N90 million.

The Zonal head of the agency, in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara state, Abdullahi Lawal confirmed this to Daily Trust on Monday.

According to him, the agency was able to recover substantial amount of money during the raid.

He said the chairman of the Refund Committee, the Director Finance and Cashier of the agencies were all invited for questioning.

Lawal explained that the money was refunded to pilgrims by the National Hajj Commission through states’ agencies and “we were copied.”

“The agencies were expected to refund the money to individual pilgrims that participated in 2017/2018 hajj exercise in the Saudi Arabia as specified and directed by NAHCON but there was no evidence of such payment in Kebbi,” he said.

He added that “this is why we swung into action in our quest to find out what went wrong, why the pilgrims did not get their payment up to today.

” We had earlier invited and questioned the cashier of the agency and we sent similar invitations to the their Director of Finance and the chairman of the Refund Committee who is the former Head of Service in the state to also come for questioning,” he said

