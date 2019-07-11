EFCC Sokoto zonal office recovers N70m, vehicles in 5 months

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sokoto zonal office on Thursday said it recovered N70 million and three vehicles in the last five months.

Head of the zonal office, Mr. Abdullahi Lawal disclosed this in an interview with newsmen marking this year’s African Anti-Corruption Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawal said although it was a “baby office” but they were able to prosecute three cases and that very soon they would arraign another five suspects.

Lawal who is in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states however did not disclosed from where the money and the vehicles were recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

He cautioned the public to desist from investing in a business which they were not adequately informed about in order not to fall victims of fraudsters.

“In Sokoto, we don’t have cases of yahoo boys but what is rampant here is the issue of people investing in business that did not exist just because they were promised profitable returns,” he said

He called on the general public to support the commission with credible information on corruption for action.

“We can’t fight this war alone, we need the support of all and sundry to get rid of corruption in our country,” he added.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App