EFCC secures five convictions in Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, on Tuesday secured the convictions of five persons for their involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud and other fraud related offences.

All the defendants were convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment in separate charges brought against them before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye and Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The convicts are, Olamide Ijisesan, Ogundowole Tolulope, Abdullahi Abubakar, Chilaka Dickson and Olayiwola Azeez.

Among all the defendants, only Ogundowole Tolulope was convicted by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye while others were convicted by Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar.

The Charge against one of the convicts reads “That you, Olamide Ijisesan ( Javier Cheryl) sometime in April 2016, at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court cheated by pretending to be one Javier Cheryl, a white Caucasian female with gmail account, javiercheryl@yahoo.com and fraudulently induced one Javier Hernandez to deliver the cumulative sum of $350 ( Three hundred and fifty United States Dollars to you and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under section 325 of the penal code law ”

All the suspects pleaded guilty to their separate charges levelled against them by the anti graft body.

Prosecuting Counsel led by Mr Blessing Akinsola told the Court that the defendants have approached the Commission for plea bargain agreements and urged the Judge to convict them according to the agreement.

All the defence Counsel however confirmed the position of the prosecution.

The court said the evidence of the prosecution was not challenged or controverted by the defendants.

The Court therefore convict and sentence the defendants to six months imprisonment

The court however ordered that items like, phones, Laptops and monies recovered from the convicts be forfeited to the Federal Government.

