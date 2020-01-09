EFCC searches Shehu Sani’s Abuja houses

  1. Home
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission yesterday searched two houses belonging to Senator Shehu Sani in Abuja.

It was learnt that the operatives obtained a search warrant from a Magistrate Court in Abuja as part of its ongoing investigation over allegation of extortion levelled against Sani.

The EFCC had detained Sani for allegedly extorting  $24,000 from the chairman/CEO of ASD Motors, Sani Dauda.

It was gathered that the operatives conducted the searches in Sani’s presence.

Efforts to talk to the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, were unsuccessful.

