EFCC returns recovered vehicles to university authority

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Kaduna zonal office, has handed over four vehicles recovered from some management staff of the Federal University, Dutsin-ma, Katsina State, to the school authority.

The spokesman of the Commission Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the vehicles were recovered following a petition by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

Uwujaren said that the minister alleged that former principal officers of the institution paid themselves several millions of Naira as severance allowances as well as engaged in suspicious financial transactions with a first generation bank.

He gave the names of the accused principal officers as Prof. James Ayatse, Vice Chancellor, Muhammad Abubakar, Registrar and Sadiq Jimoh, the Bursar.

Other offences against the suspects, according to Uwujaren, included procurement of personal items at inflated prices and violation of due process in the award of contracts, among others.

“The recovered vehicles include two Toyota Corolla with registration numbers FUDMA 51F -03FG and FUDMA 51F-05FG; Toyota Land Cruiser ZTRJ150L with registration number, FG 668 – E45 and Toyota Camry XLE 205 with registration number ABC 601 LX.

“During the handing over ceremony, the Kaduna zonal Head of the Commission, Mailafia Yakubu, said the vehicles were released based on a request by the University Authority, so as to enable them run the affairs of the institution.

“The handover is a testament that the fight against corruption is real and investigation is still ongoing and those involved will be prosecuted,” he said.

According to Uwujaren, the new Registrar, Aliyu Kankia, said that the release of the cars would ease the transportation challenges of the University. (NAN)

