EFCC recruits 665 special force cadets in two years

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recruited 665 cadets to its zonal offices within the past two years.

This is according to a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity) to President Mohammadu Buhari, which was made available in Abuja on Tuesday.

Shehu said the Nigerian leader disclosed this Tuesday in Kaduna at the Passing Out Parade of Detective Inspector Course Five of the EFCC, adding that he “expressed his happiness that EFCC is making steady progress by the recruitment, training and deployment of a special force of 665 cadets to its zonal offices within the past two years. “

Buhari congratulated the Cadets “for persevering through the one year of intensive training.”

“As law enforcement officers, I expect that you have attained high endurance level and the intellectual capacity to investigate and facilitate EFCC’s prosecutorial powers. I have great confidence in you.”

Buhari reiterated that the objective of his administration was to institute a level of transparency in governance through mainly information technology platforms.

In his remarks, the EFCC acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu said that EFCC is currently developing its Statement of Strategy for 2020 to 2025, in line with the five pillars of National Anti Corruption Strategy.

He added that EFCC, with the support of development partners, had built one of the best investigative laboratories in West Africa.

According to him the laboratories had aided investigators and prosecutors in achieving accuracy and deployment of incontrovertible evidence in courts.

Despite this huge investment in corruption fight, Nigeria has not improved in global corruption rating.

According to the Transparency International 2019 report released in January, Nigeria scored 26 out of 100 – a slip in the 2018 report which saw Nigeria scoring 27 out of 100 in the 2018 report.

The latest report, which surveyed public sector corruption in 180 countries, has Iran, Honduras, Guatemala, Bangladesh, Mozambique and Angola in the same level with Nigeria.

It was revealed that the corruption issues in the country have been worsened by voting-buying.

