EFCC recovers N90m, secures 55 convictions in Gombe zone

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has recovered over N90 million and secured 55 convictions from the zone in the last six months.

The Zonal Head of Operations, Mr Michael Wetkas, disclosed this on Thursday in Gombe during a press briefing ahead of a community road walk against corruption to commemorate the 2019 African Anti-Corruption Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the zone also secured the forfeiture of two houses to the Federal Government as well as interim forfeiture of 11 other properties which are still before the court for final forfeiture to the government.

Wetkas said the EFCC is commemorating the African Anti-Corruption Day to have one common position with other countries within the continent in the fight against corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Nigerians must take ownership of the anti-corruption fight for the country to achieve any meaningful development.

He revealed that based on information from the public, the commission was able to recover food items meant for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in Gombe, which were diverted.

The head of operations further stated that since the appointment of Ibrahim Magu as the acting Chairman of the commission in 2015, the EFCC has secured over 1, 207 convictions and recovered over N790 billion.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App