EFCC raids ex-Gov Yari’s residence in Zamfara

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Sunday stormed the residence of former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari.

The house is located in his hometown of Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

The search was said to have lasted about five hours and it was not clear whether Yari was around or not when the EFCC officials visited.

Yari’s media aide Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara who acknowledged the presence of the anti graft agency’s operatives in the residence of his boss did not give further details on the matter.

However, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, the spokesman to the former governor, confirmed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Talata Marafa on Monday.

Dosara said: “it is true that operatives of the EFCC were at the residence of His Excellency in Talata Mafara yesterday.

“My principal is aware of their coming and they were able to check all the rooms and offices and after several hours of searching, they left.

“This is the highest we can go because we do not know what they are looking for and we cannot preempt their investigation. But we are holding on to the issue for now, pending the outcome of their investigation.

“They are constituted authority and they have the right to investigate anybody.

“Until when they are out with the result of their investigation, we will not be able to go further. When they say something that requires our attention, then we can talk about it,” he said.

EFCC’s acting spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade said “we did visit the former governor’s residence in respect of ongoing investigation.

“What we fight is economic and financial crimes. Whatever allegations we have should be centred around economic and financial crimes,” he said.

