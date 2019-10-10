EFCC operatives storm Zamfara INEC office, recover N65m

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday stormed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Zamfara State office, where they recovered bags containing money.

Daily Trust gathered that the amount recovered was N65 million.

The recovered money is believed to be part of the N84.6 million ad hoc staff entitlements allegedly diverted by some heads of departments of the commission during the 2019 general elections.

A source told Daily Trust that the EFCC operatives arrived at the INEC office in Gusau in a Toyota Hiace bus around 12 pm and left the premises at about 2 pm, carrying four bags containing the money. The operatives of the EFCC had earlier arrested and grilled four staff of the Independent Electoral Commission in the state.

“The operatives of the EFCC also took away some documents and they left the INEC office with the suspects they brought and the documents they recovered,” the source said.

The arrest of the INEC staff followed a petition by one of the ad hoc staff recruited for the conduct of the 2019 general elections in the state. The aggrieved ad hoc staff alleged that they were short-changed by the INEC staff during the payment of their duty allowances.

The EFCC had earlier said none of the 10,000 ad hoc staff was paid his/her entitlements cumulatively as what was paid to the ad hoc staff in the state was different from what was obtainable in other states.

A source at the EFCC confirmed the operation at the Zamfara State INEC office.

