EFCC operatives allege unjust treatment under Lamorde, Magu

ADVERTISEMENT

Aggrieved member of staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who were allegedly victimized and persecuted either by Ibrahim Lamorde, and the now suspended Ibrahim Magu leadership, have called for justice.

They appealed and called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Justice, the National Assembly, and the Presidential Investigative Panel of Ayo Salami to as a matter of urgent importance, investigate how Regular Operatives were maltreated in the Commission.

The staff members further revealed that at different times, during Lamorde and Magu tenures, they have been dealt with unjustly and have gone to different organizations with their petitions to seek for justice, but to no avail.

The affected staff members who spoke through one of their senior operative, Malam Ismaila T. Muhammad in an interview with our reporter, alleged that there are about 30 seasoned and trained Operatives who handle high profile and sensitive cases, but were victimized and suspended or dismissed unjustly by Lamorde and Magu.

According to him, “Following the internal corruption and illicit enrichment allegations against the suspended Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu, which also necessitated the setting up of the Hon Justice Ayo Salami Presidential Panel, we are appealing to the President and all stakeholders, to wade into our predicament, having suffered from the impunity and injustice which became order of the day at the Commission.

“It is also understood that the police hierarchy who are heading strategic units and departments in the Commission, have marginalised the Regular operatives thereby forcing many to compulsorily resign their appointments from the commission and if the said matter is not address as soon as possible, the fight against corruption which is one of the cardinal objectives of President Buhari will suffer a severe setback, as aggrieved staffs will have no option but to leave the Commission, having gone through demoralisation, hence frustrates the Commission’s work.”

The aggrieved staff members also called for the immediate investigation of the former Chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde.

The Presidential Investigative Panel is investigating some allegations against Magu.

However, the suspended EFCC boss has maintained that he did no wrong during his reign.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App