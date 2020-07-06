EFCC opens up on ‘Magu’s arrest’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has opened up on the alleged arrest of its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

Magu was said to have been arrested in Abuja on Monday.

This came after allegations that he owns four properties and is transferring funds abroad through a third party.

He was said to have been stopped in traffic while moving out of the Wuse II Annex of the EFCC in Abuja and the invitation was extended to him.

However, The anti-graft agency said Magu honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A statement from EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale said he was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.

He said the EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation.

He added that, a member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel.

Journalists barred

Journalists were on Monday barred from a sitting of a panel set up to probe alleged violations against Magu.

Magu is currently being quizzed by the panel sitting at the Conference Centre of the Presidential villa, Abuja.

Journalists, who had arrived to cover the event at about 3:20pm, were denied access by security personnel.

“They said you people should excuse the use of this place for today,” a security official detailed to the venue, politely told reporters.

DSS denies arrest

The Department of State Services, DSS, has denied reports that its operatives arrested Magu.

The service in a statement by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said that Magu is not in its custody.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim MAGU, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media. The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest,” he said.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, recently, accused the anti-graft boss of gross infractions.

The AGF had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Mr. Magu over some allegations, including the diversion of recovered loot.

However, Mr Magu had previously denied any wrong doing and described all allegations against him as “politically motivated”.

