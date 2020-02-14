EFCC, NYSC embark on anti-corruption rally

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps, will today embark on a nationwide anti-corruption rally.

NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, in a statement yesterday, quoted the EFCC Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu, as saying that the rally, tagged “Nigerian Youths March against Corruption”, would sensitize and mobilize the youth to reject the evil of corruption and enable Nigerians to take ownership of the fight.

NYSC Director-General Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, said corps members’ potentials were being tapped for the success of the anti-corruption war.

