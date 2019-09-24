EFCC not selective in fight against corruption – Magu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu has said the commission is not selective in its fight against corruption in the country.

He explained that majority of the people accusing the commission of being selective in fight against corruption were the most corrupt individuals in the country.

The Acting Chairman further explained that ‎most of the suspected corrupt individuals arrested by the commission had never denied their involvement in the allegations against them.

Represented by the commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, at the 15th Anti-Corruption Situation Room, organized by Human Environment Development Agenda, HEDA, in Kaduna, he said the commission was apolitical.

“What is selective about EFCC? Have you seen anybody arrested by EFCC that didn’t know anything about the allegations against him? Have you seen one? What they will always say is that we are going after them because they are either APC or PDP.

“But for us, whether you are in Party A or B, it’s in-material because as you committed a crime, you should be prepared to answer for your crime without considering your political affiliation.‎

“So, those who are making allegations of selectivity are actually the corrupt people who want to divert attention. This is why I’m making this clarification that EFCC is not selective, ” he said.

