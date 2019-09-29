EFCC invites Zamfara REC, EOs for allegedly defrauding ad-hoc staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Zamfara state over alleged defrauding of ad-hoc staff to the tune of N80 million.

Daily Trust also gathered that some local government electoral officers were also invited for questioning.

This was sequel to the petition brought to the Sokoto zonal office of the agency by one of the ad-hoc staff, alleging disparity in their allowances compared to what was given to their colleagues in other states.

A source told Daily Trust that there was shortfall to the tune of N80 million in what they were given adding that the anti-graft agency was investigating the matter.

The Secretary of INEC in Zamfara state and some officials of the Commission were said to have been quizzed for hours last two weeks.

EFCC Zonal Head, Abdullahi Lawal, who confirmed the development, said investigation was still ongoing.

