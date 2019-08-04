EFCC invites Sokoto LGs officials over N1.3b election fund

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has invited some principal officers of the 23 local government areas of Sokoto State over N1.3 billion allegedly shared to the councils ahead of 2019 governorship election in the state.

A source told Daily Trust on Sunday that the money was allegedly withdrawn between March, 6 and 7, 2019 from the Local Government Account and shared to the 23 local government areas of the state.

The source said that the anti-graft agency had already invited some principal officers of the council areas for explanation.

“They were invited by the EFCC to explain how the money were spent,” he said.

The invited principal officers include; decretaries, directors of finance and cashiers of the 23 local government areas and it was gathered that they would start appearing this week.

When contacted, the Zonal Head of EFCC, Abdullahi Lawal, confirmed the story.

He however, declined to give details because the case was under investigation.

However, the Director General, Media and Public Affairs to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Malam Abubakar Shekara, said they did not have anything to hide. According to him, it would be pre-emptive for them to react to the issue since it was under investigation.

“We will allow the anti-graft agency to do its work. After the investigation, if there is any need for us to react, we will do that accordingly,” he stated.

Shekara added: “But this government has nothing to hide and nothing to fear about the investigation because that is the best way to unravel the truth.”

