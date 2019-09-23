EFCC, ICPC should probe, audit NGOs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) should investigate the activities of certain non-governmental organizations (NGOs) covertly undermining the country’s fight against terror.

The anti-graft agencies should forthwith probe the funding sources of NGOs in the North East. This plea comes on the heels of the odious exposure of a supposed global humanitarian organization, alleged to be secretly aiding and abetting terrorists, supplying them food and drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

After several cautions from the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC – OPLD), the Nigerian Army declared persona non grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Consequently, we reckon that there could be more secret terrorist sympathizers disguising as NGOs, hence the Army should conduct an audit to ascertain their authenticity.

We therefore urge the Army to work with the EFFC, ICPC and Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to trace the sources of finances of these NGOs.

These so-called humanitarian groups’ mission is to sabotage the military’s remarkable progress for their own selfish interest. We therefore call on the Army to not only ban any group found to be collaborating with Boko Haram but indict them and their managers put on trial with a view to securing the stiffest punishment possible.

Mark Daniel Atawodi, Public Accountability Network

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App