EFCC hands over Badeh’s forfeited property to VON

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday handed over a property forfeited by the late Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS) Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, to the Voice of Nigeria (VON) as its new headquarters.

A statement from acting EFCC spokesman Tony Orilade said the property, located at Plot 1386 Uda Crescent, off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, was handed over to VON by the Acting Chairman of the EFCC Ibrahim Magu, represented by the commission’s Secretary, Olanipekun Olukoyede.

“This is one of the buildings that were confiscated from a fraudulent person who stole the money of Nigeria,” Orilade quoted Magu as saying.

Magu called on all Nigerians to join hands in the fight against the canker worm of corruption, even as he praised President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the conducive atmosphere and political will to sustain the anti-corruption fight.

He charged VON to do more in terms of public education and enlightenment on the ills of corruption.

The Director General of VON, Mr Osita Okechukwu, thanked the EFCC for its support to the broadcast organisation and unrelenting fight against corruption.

“We are beneficiaries of EFCC’s good work and fruits of President Buhari’s anti-graft war. We thank the EFCC for its cooperation and for this befitting virgin gold corporate headquarters,” he said.

He recalled that VON has been struggling for office space for over 20 years in Radio House, Abuja, a facility that belongs to Radio Nigeria.

