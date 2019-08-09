EFCC hands over Badeh’s forfeited property to NEDC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday handed over a 13 bedroom, one-storey building and a basement, forfeited by the late Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS) Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, to the management of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

EFCC acting spokesman Tony Orilade in a statement said the property was forfeited on the order of the court, following the prosecution of the late former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Chief Air Marshal Alex Badeh for money laundering and corruption by the EFCC.

He said the building Located at No 6, Ogun River Street, Maitama, Abuja, was handed over to NEDC management by the EFCC Director of Operations, Muhammed Abbah Umar, who represented the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Magu in his remarks congratulated NEDC’s staff and management on taking over the “beautiful structure” and urged them to maximize the usage for the benefit of the NEDC’s management and the country.

“I wish to congratulate the management and staff of the NEDC on taking the ownership of this beautiful edifice. I equally want to implore the Commission to put the property into maximum use for the benefit of the staff of the Commission and the country at large,” Magu stated.

The EFCC boss stated that the EFCC was unwaveringly committed to continuing to living up to its constitutional mandate of riding the country of corruption, by applying diligence in its investigation and prosecution, stating that the Commission will not rest on its oars in tracing and recovering of looted funds and properties procured with proceeds of crime. Responding to the gesture, the chairman of the commission, retired Major General Paul Tarfa, appreciated the gesture and promised to cooperate with the EFCC and the federal government in the fight against corruption.

He also expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for considering NEDC the most appropriate agency of government to be allocated the edifice.

