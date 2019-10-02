EFCC grills Zamfara INEC officials

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission yesterday said its Sokoto Zonal Office had arrested Hassan Sidi Aliyu, Administrative Secretary; Hussain Jafar, Head of Operations; Abdullahi Yusuf Abubakar, State Accountant and Abdulmumin Usman.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said they were arrested for an alleged case of conspiracy, breach of trust and criminal diversion of ad hoc staff allowance to the tune of N84, 696,000.

He said the petitioner, one Abdullahi Nasiru, who wrote on behalf of all presiding officers that worked for INEC during the 2019 presidential and gubernatorial elections in Zamfara State, alleged that the adhoc staff were denied payment of their N6,000 movement allowance each for the two elections.

Uwujaren said the petitioner stated that what the commission paid to them was different from what other states paid their ad-hoc staff.

He said investigations revealed that none of the 10,500 presiding officers who participated in the elections were paid entitlements commutatively put at N84, 696,000.

He said efforts were being made by the Commission to recover the money criminally diverted by the three INEC heads of department and Electoral Officers of the 14 local governments in Zamfara State.

He said the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation was completed.

