EFCC gets court order to detain Adoke

An FCT High Court in Maitama has granted the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to remand former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), for 14 days.

The order was made Friday by Justice Othman Musa, a vacation judge of the court, following an ex-parte motion moved by EFCC’s counsel, Fatima Mustapha.

The former AGF has been in the custody of the EFCC since Thursday evening when he returned to the country after he was released by the Interpol in Dubai.

He has been out of the country for over four years on self-exile.

The EFCC in 2017 filed charges against Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited and 10 others, including Adoke and Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited over alleged fraudulent allocation of the Oil Prospecting Licence 245 otherwise known as Malabu Oil.

The alleged $1.2 billion scam involved the transfer of the OPL 245 from Malabu Oil and Gas Limited to Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Co. Limited and Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited.

The court yesterday granted the detention order pending the conclusion of investigation of the corruption allegations.

