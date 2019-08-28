EFCC gathering Intel on Nigerians indicted in US – Magu

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has said the agency is collating comprehensive data on the Nigerians indicted in the recently busted money laundering and cyberc offences in the United States.

A statement on Wednesday from EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said 80 suspects, most of whom were Nigerians, were allegedly involved in the crimes investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uwujaren said Magu spoke through the Head of the Ibadan zonal office, Friday Ebelo, during a press conference in Ibadan, Oyo state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the massive data collection was part of the collaborative activities between the EFCC and FBI to ensure that criminal elements are exposed and made to pay for their crimes.

According to him, the essence of the data mining exercise was to establish any form of relationship the indicted individuals may have with Nigeria-based suspects, and how this could help in furthering the fight against economic and financial crimes in the country.

He said some of the information earlier collected has led to the arrest of many internet fraudsters, adding that one of the kingpins was nabbed during a recent raid in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

The kingpin, Ajayi Gbenga Festus, he added, was found to be deeply involved in many internet-related frauds from which he had benefited up to N75 million in the last eight months.

“We were able to establish a number of illicit transactions through his Nigerian bank account amounting to over N223 million. Ajayi serves as a conduit pipe through which proceeds of crime reach members of the syndicate,” he stated.

Ebelo also disclosed that in the course of the year, the zone arrested 263 suspects for cyber crimes, saying out of this number, 111 were convicted.

Apart from landed properties, vehicles, laptops and other valuables forfeited on the order of the court, huge sums of money in local and foreign currencies traced to internet fraud were also recovered.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App