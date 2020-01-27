EFCC drags Shehu Sani to court

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, arraigned senator Shehu Sani on a two-count charge bordering on alleged bribery

The anti-graft agency accused the former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, of “collecting $25,000″ in the name of the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu

Sani who was arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

According to the charges, Mr Sani allegedly collected $15,000 from Sani Dauda under false pretence on November 20, 2019, promising to give the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, in other to influence some pending cases in court.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He also allegedly collected $10,000 from Mr Dauda to bribe the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

After the charge was read to the former lawmaker, his lawyer, A A Ibrahim, asked the court to grant him leave to move Sani’s bail application.

However, the anti-graft agency lawyer, Abba Mohammed, asked the court for a remand order against Sani.

Sani was arrested by EFCC in December 2019.

Justice Ekwo stood down the matter until 12:00 noon to give the prosecution time to study the defendant’s bail application, since he claimed he was served the application today.

The plea for bail would be decided when the court reconvenes at 12:00 noon.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App