EFCC denies raid on ex-gov Ambode’s house

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied reports that its operatives raided the home of a former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

A statement on Tuesday from acting EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade said since the early hours, the agency has been inundated with calls that Its operatives raided the residence of the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

He said, “for the records the EFCC did not raid Ambode’s house. It is instructive that his administration, like other former governors is under investigation, since they no longer constitutionally enjoy immunity against prosecution.”

He said,” the Commission hereby states with high sense of responsibility that the operatives did not raid Ambode’s residence.”

Orilade said whatever the Commission is presently doing with regards to the investigation is in line with its mandate and the rule of law.

He said, “We wish to inform the social media to be circumspect in the reportage of any news with regards to investigation activities of the Commission.”

He added that as a tradition, the Commission does not carry out investigation on the pages of the newspapers or through the media, noting that,” Our operations are always covert until at a time when we file charges in court.”

He said the attempt to cast the Commission in a bad light is unacceptable as the EFCC will never engage in illegal act.

