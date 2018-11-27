EFCC denies N10m donation from Ganduje

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has denied receiving donation from any governor ahead of the Anti-corruption Marathon project.

The anti-corruption body in a post on its verified Twitter handle,@officialEFCC, said that it has not received any amount of money from individual or group to carry out the project.

“#Alert For the avoidance of doubt, no State governor or some other individual or group has donated any amount of money to the EFCC to carry out the Anti-corruption Marathon project or any other project for that matter,” it posted on twitter.

Kano donates N10m to EFCC, ICPC, AFN

Daily Trust reports that Kano state government donated N10m to the organisers of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon.

Announcing the donation when he received members of the main organizing committee in Abuja, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje promised that the Kano state Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission would collaborate with the organizers, as an official partner, to ensure success of the event.

He said his administration was not only engaged in sensitising the citizenry on the evils of corruption but also reorganized and strengthened its anti-corruption agency to offer optimal professional services.

EFCC’s biggest challenge, by Magu

The governor stated that as a result of the renewed professional and vigour of the state Anti-corruption agency, highly placed individuals such as Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service and a commissioner were removed and prosecuted for involvement in fraudulent practices.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Crimes, (ICPC), Athletic Federation of Nigeria, AFN and other stakeholders organized the first National Anti-Corruption Marathon, in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari, for his fight against corruption.