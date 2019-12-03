EFCC charges Naval Captain, wife with illegal dealings in petroleum products

ADVERTISEMENT

Navy Captain Dada Labinjo was yesterday docked before a Federal High Court in Lagos after being in the Nigerian Navy custody since September last year.

Labinjo was arraigned alongside his wife, a vessel and 14 others before Justice Muslim Hassan on two count charge bordering on dealings in petroleum products without licence and conspiracy.

At the resumption of proceedings, EFCC counsel, Oluwakemi Yemi -Makinde, informed the court that the order made by the judge on Captain Dada Labinjo, who has been in the Nigerian Navy custody since September, 2018, has been complied with.

‘‘My Lord, we are glad to inform your Lordship that the Nigerian Navy brought Captain Labinjo to our office yesterday and subject to your overriding convenience, we are ready to arraign him with the other defendants’’, he said.

Consequently, Justice Hassan ordered that the charge be read to the defendant. All defendants pleaded not guilty to the two count charge.

Gboyega Oyewole SAN then applied that his client Mrs Bola Labinjo who was arraigned before Justice Chuka Obiozor, should continue on the existing bail conditions .

Oyewole also moved and agued Dada Labinjo’s motion for bail.

He said Labinjo has been in an underground cell for over 15 months, and urged the court to grant the accused bail in the most liberal terms and conditions.

Justice Hassan in his ruling granted Labinjo bail on the terms and conditions earlier given to his co-defendants by Justice Obiozor and asked that other defendants should continue on existing bail conditions.

Justice Hassan then adjourned the case to the 5th of February, 2020.

