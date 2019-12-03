EFCC busts ‘Yahoo Academy’ in Akwa Ibom

  1. Home
Suspected operators and trainees of an alleged ‘Yahoo Academy’, during their arrests by EFCC operatives on Essien Street at Ikot Ibiok village in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom. The suspects were between the ages of 19 to 35 years
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have discovered and busted a building where suspected internet fraudsters use as training outpost for potential cyber criminals on Essien Essien Street,  Ikot Ibiok village,  Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

In statement signed by Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwajaren about 23 suspected internet fraudsters were arrested during the operations which took place early hours of Thursday November 28, 2019.

The statement noted that the suspects between the ages of 19 and 35 years confessed that they were undergoing training in various aspects of cyber criminality such as; Love Scam, Online Trading Scam,  Identity theft, etc.

The statement also disclosed that during questioning, the suspects narrated how they were recruited into the ‘Academy’ to be trained in cyber crimes, hence, while on training, they all carryout various functions such as Cooks, Duty master, ICT manager, etc, in the regimented premises to ensure a smooth running of the Academy.

