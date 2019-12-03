EFCC busts ‘Yahoo Academy’ in Akwa Ibom

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have discovered and busted a building where suspected internet fraudsters use as training outpost for potential cyber criminals on Essien Essien Street, Ikot Ibiok village, Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

In statement signed by Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwajaren about 23 suspected internet fraudsters were arrested during the operations which took place early hours of Thursday November 28, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement noted that the suspects between the ages of 19 and 35 years confessed that they were undergoing training in various aspects of cyber criminality such as; Love Scam, Online Trading Scam, Identity theft, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The statement also disclosed that during questioning, the suspects narrated how they were recruited into the ‘Academy’ to be trained in cyber crimes, hence, while on training, they all carryout various functions such as Cooks, Duty master, ICT manager, etc, in the regimented premises to ensure a smooth running of the Academy.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App