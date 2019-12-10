EFCC arrests teachers extorting students over NECO

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) has arrested three persons including a Vice Principal for allegedly collecting money from Students participating in the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO) at Government Day Secondary School, Ote in Eiye-Nkorin Area of Kwara State.

The Suspects are, the Vice Principal of the School, Issa Abdulrahman, a teacher, Usman Lanre Kayode and a supervisor of the Examination in the Centre, Saka Isiaka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission had received an intelligence report that the school management and supervisors of the centre were extorting money from the students writing NECO in order to assist them in the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

It was gathered that the Principal of the school usually separate the students who could not contribute money and put them in a separate classroom to write their papers.

But problem started when an operative of the commission disguises last week pretending to be a passerby.

EFCC said An iPad containing answers to all the questions was recovered from them.l and that the suspects would soon be charged to court

Related

Download Daily Trust News App