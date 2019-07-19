  1. Home
  2. News
  3. EFCC arrests Immigration Officer, 14 others over passport racketeering
ADVERTISEMENT

EFCC arrests Immigration Officer, 14 others over passport racketeering

By Ronald Mutum Published Date

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, said it’s Lagos office has arrested a Nigerian Immigration Service officer, Adebimpe Kehinde, over alleged involvement in passport racketeering.

A statement from EFCC, acting spokesman, Tony Orilade, said Kehinde was arrested alongside 14 other suspected passport racketeers yesterday at the Immigration Service Passport Office, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the other suspects are:  Nnadika Timothy, Oyeyiga Samuel, Sunday Adekunle, Lola Kadoso, Adebayo Damilola, Adeola Oluwafikayomi Ajiboshin, Abubakri Adebayo, Uka Precious Ifeanyi, Raph Emeka Ibuaku, Henry Onyebuchi, Christy Odey, Aba-Peter Ajuma Blessing,Ogunmefun Oluwanishola and Busayo Balogun.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the suspects allegedly conspired to extort money from members of the public applying for international passports.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include: five laptops, mobile phones and several official documents.

Orilade said they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.