EFCC arrests Immigration Officer, 14 others over passport racketeering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, said it’s Lagos office has arrested a Nigerian Immigration Service officer, Adebimpe Kehinde, over alleged involvement in passport racketeering.

A statement from EFCC, acting spokesman, Tony Orilade, said Kehinde was arrested alongside 14 other suspected passport racketeers yesterday at the Immigration Service Passport Office, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He said the other suspects are: Nnadika Timothy, Oyeyiga Samuel, Sunday Adekunle, Lola Kadoso, Adebayo Damilola, Adeola Oluwafikayomi Ajiboshin, Abubakri Adebayo, Uka Precious Ifeanyi, Raph Emeka Ibuaku, Henry Onyebuchi, Christy Odey, Aba-Peter Ajuma Blessing,Ogunmefun Oluwanishola and Busayo Balogun.

He said the suspects allegedly conspired to extort money from members of the public applying for international passports.

He said the items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include: five laptops, mobile phones and several official documents.

Orilade said they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

