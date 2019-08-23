EFCC arrests GM Kwara TV, 3 others over land fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Manager of Kwara State Television Authority, Alhaji Abdulfatai Adewale Adebowale is presently being detained by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) over allegations bordering on land fraud.

Adebowale is being interrogated alongside a Senior official of the Kwara State Bureau of Land and two staff of the Kwara State Television Authority located at Apata Yakuba Area of Ilorin, the State Capital.

The immediate past Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatai Ahmed had sometimes in 2014 allocated ten plots of Land in the premises of the Media outfit to some staffs of Kwara Television.

13 members of staff of the state television through their petition dated 8th day of May 2019 alleged that the Station General Manager had sold the ten plots of land given by the State Government and converted to his personal use.

They alleged that “Since 2014 to date, the said plots of land was hijacked by the General Manager, Alhaji Abdulfatai Adewale Adebowale against the purpose intended by the State Government for Staff corporation. In 2017, the in house Union of the Corporation Radio, Television, Theatre and Art Workers (RATTAWU) started an agitation for the recovery of the land from the General Manager which led to plethora of correspondences between the union and the Office of the Kwara State Head of Service ”

They alleged further “The Union wrote the Kwara State Bureau Land requesting for the allocation paper in request to recover the said Land converted by the General Manager as his personal property, but all to no avail ”

The operatives of the Commission during investigations discovered the suspect and his son benefited from the land while the remaining ones were sold to outsiders without the knowledge of the staff.

It was gathered that the Kwara State Television boss received allocation papers in the names of staff but did not deliver the documents to the original owners.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.

