EFCC arrests executive director of Harmony holdings

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office has arrested the Executive Director of Kwara State Harmony Holdings, Adebayo Sanni, over his roles in fraudulent sale of some landed properties belonging to the Kwara State Government.

Sanni was also accused of converting some landed property belonging to the state to his personal use.

The said properties are located at Harmony Reserved Area of Ilorin, the state capital and Galadima area of Abuja.

Those who benefited from the controversial land, according to the EFCC, include a close friend of the immediate past Governor, retired Navy Commandore J.A. Taiwo; a political leader in the state, Ishola Balogun-Fulani, among others.

Other beneficiaries who are still under the investigations of the EFCC are Alhaji Isiaka Oniwa, Alhaji Jimoh Oniwa, and Mrs Olapeju Fausat Ogunlade etc.

It was alleged that the Executive Director (Sanni) and the retired Navy Commandore (Taiwo) who were said to be classmates of the immediate past Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatai Ahmed, converted some Kwara State Government property located in Ilorin and Abuja to their personal use.

The commission discovered that the taking over of the properties belonging to the State of Harmony were converted and allocated to highly placed individuals, selected businessmen and women and political associates whom were closed to the then government without following the due process.

The retired Navy Officer was allocated three plots in Harmony Reserved Area Estates in Ilorin and five plots in Galadima area of Abuja without paying a dime to the state government., the EFCC said.

The Kwara State Executive Director was said to have allocated five plots in Ilorin and Abuja to himself without following the due process.

