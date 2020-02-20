EFCC arrests ex-Kogi governor, Abubakar Audu’s son, Muhammed

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested Muhammed Audu, the son of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, a former governor of Kogi state, for his alleged involvement in financial malfeasance.

EFCC acting spokesman, Tony Orilade, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, for allegedly diverting funds to the tune of several millions of US Dollars and billions of Naira, which were donated to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), to his personal use.

He alleged that investigations revealed that the suspect used two of his companies, Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports, to divert the funds, which he could not account for.

“He was arrested by operatives in Lagos, following investigations into a petition against him and his companies’ dealings with the NFF funds,” the statement said.

It added that the suspect will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

However, Daily Trust has not been able to get the reaction of Mr. Audu as he is still in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

