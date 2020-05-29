EFCC arrests Benue Vigilante Commandant over alleged N449.5m fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Makurdi zonal office, has arrested one George Mbessey over allegation of conspiracy, abuse of office and diversion of public funds to the tune of N449.5million.

Mbessey, who is the Commandant, Benue State Vigilante Group (BSVG), was arrested by operatives of the EFCC on Wednesday in Makurdi following a petition urging the Commission to investigate a case of alleged financial recklessness against the suspect.

Head, Media & Publicity of the EFCC in Makurdi, Dele Oyewale, disclosed in a statement made available to journalists on Friday that the petitioners stated that, the BSVG used to receive its official funding of N20million monthly directly from the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs through its official account.

It added that, between October 2018 and May 2020, the suspect allegedly collected funds meant for the Benue State Vigilante Group to the tune of N449,500,000 using personal account, an act they claim did not follow due process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Hence, the petition to the EFCC.

Oyewale further informed that the suspect has volunteered useful information to the Commission and would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation on the matter is concluded.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App