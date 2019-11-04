EFCC arrests Banker, wife over alleged $1.49m money laundering scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its Lagos office has arrested a couple; Rowly Isioro, a former Assistant General Manager with one of the first generation banks and his wife, Ovuomarhoni Naomi Isioro, a businesswoman, for their alleged involvement in Business Email Compromise fraud and money laundering.

The couple allegedly laundered the total sum of $1.49m through Ovuomarhoni Naomi’s bank account in Nigeria, a statement from EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said their arrest followed a petition received by the Commission from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, through the office of the Legal Attache, United States Consulate, Lagos, about their alleged involvement in computer-based fraud, stealing and money laundering.

Uwujaren explained that so far, the investigation revealed that Naomi met one Michael Uziewe (who is still at large) in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, sometime in 2016, and introduced her to the foreign exchange business.

He said: “Through this encounter, Naomi and her banker husband turned their two registered companies, Marhoni General Services Limited and Multaid Plus Limited, into a conduit for the dispersal of funds wired by Uziewe, who allegedly owns Global Investment network.”

He said Naomi, in statements volunteered to the Commission, confirmed she had been receiving monies in Dollars, with instructions to pay the naira equivalent into accounts provided by Uziewe.

He added that facts have also emerged that each time Naomi received the Dollar transfers, she makes over the counter withdrawals, in breach of financial regulations that such transactions go through the financial system, and sell them to Bureau de Change operators for Naira equivalents.

Uwujaren said: “Rowly Isioro, a banker of over 22 years experience, has also confessed that he was aware that someone his wife met in the United States of America, sends her Dollars, while she pays the naira equivalent to various accounts on the instruction of the US-based partner.”

“Rowly was allegedly relieved of his appointment with the bank as a result of his involvement in the money laundering scheme,” the EFCC statement said.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App