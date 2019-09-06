EFCC arrests another suspect on FBI list

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission has arrested one Emmanuel Adedeji Oluwatosin who was among the Nigerian fraudsters wanted by the Federal Bureau for Investigation (FBI).

The commission in collaboration with FBI arrested Oluwatosin in Kaduna on the 29th of August, 2019.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the Zonal Head of EFCC in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara state, Abdullahi Lawal, said the suspect, 31, was arrested in a luxury house believed to be a proceed of fraud.

“Preliminary investigation, so far, revealed that about N1.4 billion passed through his accounts and we have also traced the sum of N70million he invested somewhere,” Lawal said.

He added that two Mercedes Benz cars (E550 and C450) were recovered from him adding that efforts were on to recover the money.

The commission had received one Muzakri Muhmmad who was arrested by a sister agency.

The zonal head said the suspect had been on their wanted list in connection with an alleged case of obtaining money under false pretences.

Muhammad was also said to be producing fake currencies.

“One Sama’ila Sani, a bureau de change operator also complained that he was defrauded to the tune of $33,850 which later turned out to be sliced papers cards and all effort to get the suspect refund his money proved abortive.

“Another victim, Abdullahi Ibrahim said the suspect collected the sum of N2.3 million from him on the pretence that he would produce $100,000 for him,” Lawal Said.

Similarly, the commission has arrested four officers of Sabon Birni local government of Sokoto state over illegal withholding of 114 teachers’ salaries.

